Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Three teen suspects in a rash of burglaries, car thefts and other crimes were arrested Friday after a purse snatching and crash of a stolen car, Madison police reported.

Shortly before noon on Friday, a woman had her purse taken while she was in the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 675 S. Whitney Way, with the robber jumping into a car that drove from the scene, police public information officer Joel Despain said.

A witness provided the license plate number and a good description of the car, which was reported stolen Thursday morning from a residence on Nottingham Way. That case followed a familiar pattern, with a criminal getting into an unlocked car in the driveway, using a garage door opener to get into the garage, entering the house via an unlocked door from the garage, stealing a wallet and car keys, and then the car, DeSpain said.

Police spotted the car Friday afternoon on John Nolen Drive and East Washington Avenue, and attempted to stop it, but did not chase it, DeSpain said.

The car later was found crashed at Atwood Avenue and Dunning Street. Witnesses said four teen boys took off running from the wrecked car, and police with the help of police dog Bowie were able to catch three, DeSpain said.

One of the trio, a 15-year-old from Madison, is wanted by several jurisdictions, DeSpain said, with Madison police having probable cause to arrest him for burglary while armed and for dropping a handgun outside of Leopold Elementary School on Oct. 22.

Inside the crash car, police found another handgun, the Hy-Vee victim's purse, and other purses and credit cards, DeSpain said.

Madison Mallards pro shop arson, fatal hit-and-run arrest top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.