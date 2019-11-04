Three teen suspects in a rash of burglaries, car thefts and other crimes were arrested Friday after a purse snatching and crash of a stolen car, Madison police reported.
Shortly before noon on Friday, a woman had her purse taken while she was in the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 675 S. Whitney Way, with the robber jumping into a car that drove from the scene, police public information officer Joel Despain said.
A witness provided the license plate number and a good description of the car, which was reported stolen Thursday morning from a residence on Nottingham Way. That case followed a familiar pattern, with a criminal getting into an unlocked car in the driveway, using a garage door opener to get into the garage, entering the house via an unlocked door from the garage, stealing a wallet and car keys, and then the car, DeSpain said.
Police spotted the car Friday afternoon on John Nolen Drive and East Washington Avenue, and attempted to stop it, but did not chase it, DeSpain said.
The car later was found crashed at Atwood Avenue and Dunning Street. Witnesses said four teen boys took off running from the wrecked car, and police with the help of police dog Bowie were able to catch three, DeSpain said.
Inside the crash car, police found another handgun, the Hy-Vee victim's purse, and other purses and credit cards, DeSpain said.
