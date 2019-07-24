A teen in a Near West Side garage literally stole an electric bicycle right out from under the owner's nose Tuesday afternoon, but the teen was arrested later.
The burglary was reported at about 12:40 p.m. on Jefferson Street, Madison police said.
"The suspect got into her garage and stole the bike as she was just a few steps away," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She yelled for the teen to stop as he pedaled down an alley toward Edgewood Avenue."
Because it was daylight and she was so close, she was able to give a good description of the teen to police as well as a good description of the electric bike.
"An officer spotted the burglar riding on South Park Street near Fish Hatchery Road, and he was stopped and arrested just minutes after the burglary," DeSpain said.
The 15-year-old boy was tentatively charged with burglary.
