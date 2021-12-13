 Skip to main content
Teen snatches woman's purse off her shoulder inside Target, flees scene, Madison police say
Madison police are investigating after a teenager snatched a purse off a woman's shoulder inside Target, ran outside and fled in a stolen SUV along with two other boys Monday morning. 

Officers responded to the Target on Junction Road shortly after 10 a.m. for the robbery, according to the Madison Police Department. 

Witnesses told police three teenage boys were inside the store when one of them approach the woman and stole her purse, which had cash, credit cards and keys inside, police said. The three boys then ran from the store. 

One of the credit cards was used at a nearby gas station a few minutes after the robbery, police said. 

The stolen SUV that the teens fled in is believed to be involved in other thefts on the east side earlier that morning, according to police. 

