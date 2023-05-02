Madison Police are investigating an attempted homicide but few details have been released about the incident.

According to a press release, police were called just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to UW Health's East Madison Hospital, 4602 Eastpark Blvd., after a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds was dropped off at the Far East Side healthcare facility.

Madison Police officers, a sergeant, and an investigator were able to briefly speak with the victim before he was transferred by Med Flight to another hospital where he was listed in stable condition, Sgt. Nathan Baker said.

It was not immediately known if suspects had been identified in the shooting and police have not said where the incident took place.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.