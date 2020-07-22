Teen seriously injured when struck by car crossing North Midvale Boulevard, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison teen was seriously injured when struck by a car while crossing North Midvale Boulevard on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

The girl was crossing the 600 block of North Midvale shortly before 11:45 a.m. as two northbound cars drove up, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The car in the right lane saw the girl and stopped, but the car in the left lane collided with the girl, DeSpain said.

The girl was taken to a pediatric trauma unit at a local hospital, DeSpain.

The driver of the car that hit her showed no signs of impairment and was cooperative with police, DeSpain said.

