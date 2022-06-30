Teen sentenced to 6 years in prison for gunfire spray in East Side neighborhood

A Madison teen was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for spraying more than 15 rapidly fired gunshots from a moving car at another car in an East Side neighborhood last year.

The sentence for Jamell D. Grant-Amos, 19, will be shortened by more than a year for the time he has spent in the Dane County Jail since his arrest for the June 7, 2021, incident near Oak and Union streets. Circuit Judge Ellen Berz also made Grant-Amos eligible for a program in prison that could further reduce the time he spends incarcerated.

"You have some great qualities," Berz told Grant-Amos, noting his achievements in jail over the past several months that included getting his high school diploma and being awarded a $2,000 college scholarship. "Does that erase how dangerous that was? No. But it gives me some hope for you."

There isn't clear consensus about why Grant-Amos shot at the car. The victim of the shooting told police he had been followed from a tobacco store on East Washington Avenue by a car that pulled around his car. A passenger in the car then leaned out a window and fired the gunshots at the man's car, according to a criminal complaint.

But Grant-Amos' attorney, Michael Covey, said the two cars were initially going in opposite directions, and then the victim's car somehow ended up speeding up behind the car Grant-Amos was in, and that's when Grant-Amos fired the gunshots.

Regardless, Berz said that if a speeding car is "the justification for shooting at and potentially killing people, we have a huge problem here."

At the time of the shooting, Berz noted, Grant-Amos was on Serious Juvenile Offender Program supervision after having been incarcerated at Lincoln Hills School for shooting at someone else in 2017.

"Judge (Shelley) Gaylord talked to you about everything we're talking about today," Berz said. "About how lucky that person is to be alive. This is a rerun of when you were last in court."

Last year, Grant-Amos was just shy of 18 years old when the shooting occurred. Assistant District Attorney Will Davis said the sound of the shots was captured on a Ring doorbell camera, and at least 15 shots were heard, likely more, from the 9mm semi-automatic handgun, augmented with an extended magazine, that Grant-Amos used. He turned 19 on Wednesday.

Grant-Amos still had the gun, which was loaded, when he was arrested about two weeks after the incident.

The shots struck the car's windshield and one of its tires and caused other damage, and an errant shot also flattened a tire on a car that was not involved, Davis said. Nobody was hurt.

Grant-Amos was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide but pleaded guilty in April to first-degree reckless endangerment with a dangerous weapon.

Grant-Amos said he accepts full responsibility for what he did and apologized for the danger he caused others. Having been shot at age 13, he said, he fully understands the trauma of being shot at, he said. He added that even in prison, he will continue to better himself and achieve his goals, which Covey said was to become a real estate broker.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.