Teen robbed at gunpoint of money, new shoes by ‘friends,’ Madison police say

A 14-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint of money and new shoes Saturday morning by what he thought were his friends, Madison police reported.

The boy thought he was riding around with friends until one pulled a gun and robbed him of money and the pair of tennis shoes he had just purchased at West Towne Mall shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The boy had been traveling around in a newer white SUV that police believe was stolen, DeSpain said.

The robbers fled in the SUV, leaving the boy standing outside the mall, which is where responding officers found him, DeSpain said.

