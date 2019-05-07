Try 3 months for $3
Madison squad car very tight crop
A 13-year-old boy being followed by a stranger Monday night on Madison's South Side took matters in his own hands by punching and biting the stranger before running home.

The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Broadway, Madison police said.

The boy told police the stranger came up from behind, so he asked him "What's up?"

"The man replied 'Don't worry about it,' and that's when the boy punched him in the face," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The man responded by throwing the teen to the ground.

"That's when he bit the man's arm and ran home," DeSpain said.

The teen told police the stranger smelled of alcohol and had a disheveled appearance, last seen going into a convenience store.

"Police checked surveillance video but did not see anyone matching the man's description in recorded images," DeSpain said.

The suspect is a white man in his 40s, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, medium build, balding, wearing a tan jacket and dark pants.

