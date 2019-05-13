A teenager pointed a handgun out the window of his car at a woman while both were exiting the Beltline onto South Whitney Way Saturday, according to a Madison police report.
The 40-year-old victim told police the teen was driving a white crossover, which matches the description of a vehicle on the Madison Police Department's list of most recent stolen cars.
The teen wanted the woman to make room for the teen to merge into her lane, but there were cars close to her front and rear, so she could not, the woman told police.
According to the report, the teen rolled down his window and yelled at the victim to move several times. He pulled a black handgun out and pointed it at her, while repeatedly yelling at her.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. Saturday.