Teen pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2019 shooting homicide of Fitchburg teenager

A Verona teenager charged last year with first-degree intentional homicide for the August 2019 shooting death of a Fitchburg teen pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge.

Myjee T. Sanders, 17, who was 15 years old in May 2020 when he was charged with the Aug. 25, 2019, shooting death of 17-year-old Shay Watson, pleaded guilty to felony murder, with armed robbery as the offense underlying the charge.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess said that under a plea agreement, he will ask for no more than 16 years in prison when Sanders is sentenced by Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds on Oct. 22.

The agreement also requires that Sanders be sentenced as an adult, and that his attorney, Reed Cornia, cannot argue for a juvenile disposition. Cornia is free to argue for any other sentence, Hess said.

Sanders faces up to 55 years of combined prison and extended supervision when he is sentenced. A trial in the case had been set for November but is now canceled.

Reynolds will decide Sanders' sentence after the completion of a pre-sentence report by the state Department of Corrections along with a likely independent report to be sought by Cornia.