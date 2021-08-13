Teen pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2019 shooting homicide of Fitchburg teenager

A Verona teenager charged last year with first-degree intentional homicide for the August 2019 shooting death of a Fitchburg teen pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge.
Myjee T. Sanders, 17, who was 15 years old in May 2020 when he was charged with the Aug. 25, 2019, shooting death of 17-year-old Shay Watson, pleaded guilty to felony murder, with armed robbery as the offense underlying the charge.
Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess said that under a plea agreement, he will ask for no more than 16 years in prison when Sanders is sentenced by Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds on Oct. 22.
The agreement also requires that Sanders be sentenced as an adult, and that his attorney, Reed Cornia, cannot argue for a juvenile disposition. Cornia is free to argue for any other sentence, Hess said.
Sanders faces up to 55 years of combined prison and extended supervision when he is sentenced. A trial in the case had been set for November but is now canceled.
Reynolds will decide Sanders' sentence after the completion of a pre-sentence report by the state Department of Corrections along with a likely independent report to be sought by Cornia.
Felony murder can be charged when someone dies during the commission of a crime. In this case, Sanders was committing an armed robbery against Watson when he shot and killed him over what was supposed to be a deal to buy marijuana from Watson at his Fitchburg home.
Answering questions posed to him by Reynolds, Sanders admitted he pulled a gun on Watson while the transaction was to occur, that he was committing armed robbery, and that during the robbery he killed Watson.
During a preliminary hearing in June 2020, Fitchburg police Detective Matthew Wiza testified that a man named Jamal D. Nelson had become a person of interest in the homicide, and he was interviewed by police in Illinois after his arrest there following a multi-county, high-speed chase that resulted in damage to several police squad cars.
During an initial interview, Wiza testified, Nelson said he and Sanders went to Watson’s home to buy marijuana, and Nelson was told to park a block away. Nelson said Sanders tried to grab the marijuana from Watson. A struggle ensued and Sanders pulled out a gun and fired, Wiza said.
In a later interview, Wiza testified, Nelson told police Sanders shot Watson as Watson was headed toward a door leading from the garage to the basement of the home. An autopsy found Watson had been shot in the back of the head, Wiza testified.