Teen pleads guilty to 2018 rape of woman in her home, two unrelated robberies

A 19-year-old man who was charged when he was 16 with the rape of a woman in her Southwest Side home in 2018 pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree sexual assault and two unrelated robbery charges stemming from other incidents that happened while he was free on bail.
Sir Emarion M. Tucker, of Madison, who faces up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision for the sexual assault conviction, also pleaded guilty to the robbery in July 2020 of a 77-year-old woman and another robbery that happened in May 2020 on Madison's Far West Side. The robberies each carry up to 15 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
A child pornography possession case against Tucker was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, along with three cases that each charged him with felony bail jumping.
Dismissed in the robbery case involving the elderly woman were an aggravated battery charge and three felony bail jumping charges. Attempted sexual assault, battery and felony bail jumping charges were dismissed from the other robbery case.
Armed robbery and armed burglary charges were dismissed from the 2018 rape case, under the agreement. The conduct in all of the dismissed charges can be considered by Circuit Judge Chris Taylor when she sentences Tucker at a date to be set, following a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.
Deputy District Attorney William Brown and Tucker's attorney, Laura Breun, are free to argue for any sentence under the agreement.
Tucker was originally charged in juvenile court with the 2018 sexual assault of the 43-year-old woman but the case was transferred to adult court in May 2019. Tucker appealed the transfer but a state appeals court upheld it in December 2019. A competency examination was ordered in the meantime, but it was delayed by COVID-19 protocols in the jail.
In March 2020, Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell agreed to reduce Tucker's $30,000 bail to $2,000, which was posted and he was released from jail.
On May 29, 2020, a woman reported to police she was robbed by a person claiming to have a gun, who also struck her and demanded sex from her, according to a criminal complaint. In July 2020, at the Walgreens on Cottage Grove Road, a 77-year-old woman reported she was robbed of her purse by someone who punched her after she rolled down her car window, a complaint states.
Tucker was charged with all of those incidents in June and August 2020. He was ultimately arrested with the help of U.S. Marshals in late July 2020.