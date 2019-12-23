You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Teen needs medical attention after being robbed, pistol-whipped at Southwest Side McDonald’s, Madison police say

Teen needs medical attention after being robbed, pistol-whipped at Southwest Side McDonald’s, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights
iStock

A 17-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped at a Southwest Side McDonald’s on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s at 4687 Verona Road shortly after 8:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of an armed robbery of a patron, who told them he had been struck repeatedly with a handgun, causing him injuries that required treatment at a hospital, Sgt. Kurt Wege said.

The boy said his backpack was stolen and the two robbers fled the area. They were described as two black men in their 20s, Wege said.

Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics