Teen needs medical attention after being robbed, pistol-whipped at Southwest Side McDonald’s, Madison police say

A 17-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped at a Southwest Side McDonald’s on Sunday night, Madison police reported.
Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s at 4687 Verona Road shortly after 8:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of an armed robbery of a patron, who told them he had been struck repeatedly with a handgun, causing him injuries that required treatment at a hospital, Sgt. Kurt Wege said.
The boy said his backpack was stolen and the two robbers fled the area. They were described as two black men in their 20s, Wege said.
