A 17-year-old Madison boy was mugged Monday night while walking along a North Side street, losing his Apple Air Pods to the teen muggers.
The robbery happened at about 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Northport Drive, Madison police said.
The victim told police several teens ran up from behind, with one putting him into a bear hug.
"He was pulled into a parking lot and taken to the ground," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The victim was stomped on and punched."
A passerby called police after witnessing the end of the mugging.
"The victim suffered bumps and bruises but didn't wish to go to the hospital," DeSpain said.
No description of the muggers was given.