While trying to sell his cell phone through a smartphone application, a 16-year-old teenage boy was punched, knocked down and robbed Friday morning on the South Side, according to police.
Madison police said the teen had arranged to meet with someone he didn't know to sell his cell phone using the application "Letgo", which allows users to buy and sell items locally.
The exchange was supposed to occur at the Little Big Load Laundromat, 2915 Todd Drive, police reported.
But when the "buyer" approached around 5:15 a.m., he stole the teen's phone instead of paying and ran away, police said.
The teen chased after the robber and punched him in the face when he caught up. Police said an accomplice, who working with the robber, appeared and punched the teen.
The robber and the accomplice left the teen there and drove off in a car, police reported.