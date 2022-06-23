Teen hospitalized with head injury after attempted armed robbery on Far West Side, Madison police say

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was struck in the head during a robbery attempt on the Far West Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

The incident happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The boy said he was said he was struck in the head during the incident, Fryer said. No details on his condition were available.

No arrests have been made, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

