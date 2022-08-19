Teen girls crash Subaru stolen from Brink Lounge early Friday

Two teens were injured early Friday morning after they crashed a vehicle they had stolen about an hour earlier, Madison police said.

The incident began around 12:43 a.m. when a woman called police to report that her Subaru had been stolen from the parking lot of the Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave., according to police.

An hour later, officers were dispatched to a one-car crash at Atwood Avenue and Elmside Boulevard involving the same vehicle, police said.

The two female occupants, ages 17 and 18, admitted they were in a stolen vehicle but each claimed the other was the driver, according to a police incident report.

Officers learned that the vehicle had been speeding when it crossed the centerline and then swerved to avoid a head-on collision, police said.

The vehicle hit a cement planter, bounced off it, hit a fire hydrant and an electrical pole before flipping over and landing on its roof, the report said.

"One vehicle occupant was located lying on the ground several feet away from the SUV," Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement. "A second occupant was located amid a crowd of bystanders, and a second ambulance was dispatched to treat and transport this patient."

Both teens were taken to a local hospital, Schuster said. The small SUV sustained "significant damage," she said.

The teens were arrested and charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, police chief Shon Barnes wrote in a daily online roundup of police calls.

Officers closed the street until MG&E could fix the pole and the electrical wires, police said.