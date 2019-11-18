Two 15-year-old girls were arrested after crashing a stolen car on Interstate 94 in the town of Medina on Thursday morning, Madison police reported.
The car, an Audi A5 was taken around 5:35 a.m. Thursday when it was left warming up in the 5100 block of Golden Leaf Trail, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Witnesses saw it heading westbound on I-94 when it spun out of control, went across a median, and ended up in the eastbound lanes, DeSpain said.
The girls ran into nearby fields, but were chased down and arrested by Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, DeSpain said.
