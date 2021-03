Teen girl missing for 6 days contacts police, is reunited with family

A 15-year-old girl who was missing for six days contacted police and has been reunited with her family, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Tiah J. Meigs went missing last Thursday and on Wednesday morning approached two Madison police officers, identified herself and asked to be reunited with her family, Lt. Christopher Moore said in a report.

Meigs was last seen leaving Wisconsin Heights High School in a vehicle with someone she knew about 3:15 p.m. last Thursday, Moore said.

The Sheriff's Office thanked those who helped in the investigation and finding Meigs.

