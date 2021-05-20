Teen fights off 2 muggers who jumped out of car, attacked him on Southwest Side, Madison police say

A 16-year-old boy fought off two muggers who jumped out of a car and attacked him on the Southwest Side on Wednesday, Madison police reported.

The strong-arm robbery happened about 1:50 p.m. at Muir Field Road and Tempe Drive, Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a report.

The teen was walking north on Muir Field, when a red four-door vehicle began following him at slow speed. Two males exited the vehicle, with at least one person remaining inside the vehicle, Woehrle said.

The two males who got out of the vehicle attempted to take the victim's cell phone and items from his pockets, but the victim struggled with the suspects, who fled in the vehicle southbound on Muir Field, Woehrle said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or P3Tips.com.

