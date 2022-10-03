Teen faces gun, drug charges after revealing gun in waistband Downtown, Madison police say

A teen faces gun and drug charges after revealing a gun in their waistband Downtown on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, police were monitoring a large crowd of young people in the 500 block of State Street when they saw one lift their hooded sweatshirt, revealing the grip of a gun tucked into their waistband, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Officers contacted the 16-year-old when four from the group went to the Buckeye Lot and entered a vehicle, Kimberley said.

A 9mm semi-automatic Ruger pistol with a round in the chamber and an obliterated serial number and 1.7 grams of individually packaged crack cocaine was found on the teen, who was arrested on tentative charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, Kimberley said.

The front passenger, who was known to police from past contacts, fled on foot and will face a charge of resisting arrest, Kimberley said.

The rear driver’s side passenger, Jalen Jackson, 20, had 33 grams of THC in his possession and was taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of possession of THC, Kimberley said.

The rear passenger was detained, but later released with no charges, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.