Teen driver escapes, 2 passengers arrested after crashing stolen Audi into town of Madison apartment building, Madison police say

The 16-year-old driver escaped, but 16-year-old and 21-year-old passengers were arrested after a stolen Audi crashed into a town of Madison apartment building Thursday morning, Madison police reported.
The incident began when police spotted the stolen Audi, which was connected to several crimes, on Deer Valley Road in the town of Madison shortly after 9 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Police attempted to use road spikes to stop the car, but the driver went up and over a curb and crashed into a light pole, before stopping against an apartment building, DeSpain said.
The three occupants took off running and Madison police, town of Madison police, and a Dane County deputy caught the two passengers, DeSpain said.
The 16-year-old boy was arrested on several outstanding tentative charges as well as new tentative charges of resisting, bail jumping, and being a passenger in a stolen car, DeSpain said.
The 21-year-old man was experiencing a medical condition and was taken to a hospital, DeSpain said, adding that he will face similar tentative charges when booked into the Dane County Jail, which is when he will be identified.
Police had been seeking the driver as he is a suspect in recent crimes, and has a criminal history that includes burglaries, thefts from autos, and credit card frauds, DeSpain said.
The Audi was stolen early Wednesday from the parking lot of Kwik Trip, 3153 Maple Grove Drive, after its owner left it unlocked with the key fob inside when went inside the store to get a cup of coffee, DeSpain said.
Police shooting of Jacob Blake, response to the shooting top recent notable crimes
Watch now: See video of Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Clashes, fires continue for second night in Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob Blake
Evansville woman charged with embezzlement of more than $311K from employer
WATCH NOW: Madison protesters light dumpster fires, smash windows on Capitol Square; police bring out tear gas
Far West Side man opens garage door to get newspaper, burglars move in, Madison police say
Watch now: Officer reportedly hit with brick during unrest in Wisconsin following shooting
Protesters against shooting in Kenosha march down State Street; businesses add more boards
17-year-old Illinois girl pinned under golf cart at Crystal Lake dies at hospital, authorities say
Full coverage: National Guard deployed to keep peace after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Police: 2 injured in car-to-car shooting on Madison's East Side
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.