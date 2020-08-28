Teen driver escapes, 2 passengers arrested after crashing stolen Audi into town of Madison apartment building, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 16-year-old driver escaped, but 16-year-old and 21-year-old passengers were arrested after a stolen Audi crashed into a town of Madison apartment building Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

The incident began when police spotted the stolen Audi, which was connected to several crimes, on Deer Valley Road in the town of Madison shortly after 9 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Police attempted to use road spikes to stop the car, but the driver went up and over a curb and crashed into a light pole, before stopping against an apartment building, DeSpain said.

The three occupants took off running and Madison police, town of Madison police, and a Dane County deputy caught the two passengers, DeSpain said.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on several outstanding tentative charges as well as new tentative charges of resisting, bail jumping, and being a passenger in a stolen car, DeSpain said.

The 21-year-old man was experiencing a medical condition and was taken to a hospital, DeSpain said, adding that he will face similar tentative charges when booked into the Dane County Jail, which is when he will be identified.