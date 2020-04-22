Teen charged with homicide by drunken driving for weekend fatal crash

According to the complaint:

Madison police were called to the scene of a crash just after midnight Sunday on Hayes Road, just outside the Red Roof Inn. There they found a white 2019 Nissan Sentra sedan with severe front end damage near a semi-trailer truck. A passenger was in the car's front passenger seat.

Luz-Torres, who was outside the car, told police he had been driving.

"I'm kinda wasted," Luz-Torres said, then added, "Not that much." He said he was coming from a friend's house in Fitchburg.

Luz-Torres was taken to St. Mary's Hospital to be evaluated. While there, he declined to perform field sobriety tests but provided breath and blood samples.

Luz-Torres told Officer Andrew Yamriska he was driving straight on Hayes Road when he struck the semitruck, which he said was parked "right there in the middle of the street." He said he "didn't see it."