Teen charged with attempted homicide for shot fired during home burglary

A 16-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with attempted homicide for an incident in January in which a homeowner alleged the boy fired a gunshot during a struggle that started after the boy tried to grab the keys to the man's car from inside his home.

In addition to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Quamaine Kelly, of Calumet City, Illinois, was charged with possession of a firearm by a person adjudged delinquent and armed burglary for the Jan. 15 incident in the 7500 block of Crawling Stone Road on Madison's Southwest Side.

A criminal complaint states the man told police he had been warming up a vehicle in the garage and was inside the house when he saw the side door into the garage open, and a hand reach inside the house to try to grab keys from the wall just inside the door.

The man said he opened the door, reached for the intruder's throat and forced him out into the garage, pushing him backward onto the vehicle. Within three to five seconds, the man told police, he heard a gunshot, the complaint states, so he let go of the intruder, who fled from the garage.

The complaint alleges the intruder was later identified as Kelly, who was known to the neighborhood police officer from past contacts.

At a court appearance Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Lilian Nelson said Kelly had recently been adjudicated delinquent for another crime in Dane County, and his supervision was transferred to Illinois. She said Kelly wasn't even supposed to be in Dane County.

Nelson asked for $1 million bail, describing what is alleged against Kelly as "dangerous conduct." Reading from a statement written by the homeowners, she said they are frightened after what happened, as are their neighbors, and have beefed up security measures at their home.

State assistant public defender Guy Cardamone, appearing for Kelly, asked instead for $10,000 to $20,000 bail, conceding that what was alleged is serious, but not to the same level as a completed homicide, which often has bail set at $1 million. He said proving the attempted homicide charge will be "challenging" for prosecutors based on the evidence in the complaint.

Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail at $300,000.

According to the complaint:

The homeowner said he hadn't noticed a gun in the intruder's hand before he heard the shot, which he said was fired from within six to 12 inches of his back, and was intended to hit him.

An officer who responded to the call said he saw a bullet hole in the drywall above a closet door.

Investigators reviewed security video taken nearby and saw a black sedan pull up outside the home and a person running from it into the garage of the home. After some silence, a disturbance is heard, then a gunshot, and the same person runs back to the car, which drives off.

That person was later identified as Kelly, through a clothing comparison to a suspect in another burglary nearby, which neighborhood Officer Nick Cleary said is Kelly. Video posted on the Snapchat accounts of others also shows Kelly wearing similar clothing and handling a gun.

