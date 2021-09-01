Teen charged in Near West Side stabbing that left man with collapsed lung

A Stoughton teen was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless endangerment after police said he admitted he stabbed a 20-year-old man several times in the UW-Madison campus area early Sunday, leaving the man with a collapsed lung.
According to a criminal complaint, Cameron W. Montiel, 17, told police he and some friends were sitting in a car near the Kwik Trip at 1421 Monroe St. when he got out to confront a man who was "heckling" them.
He said the man shoved him and took a swing at him, the complaint states, so Montiel pulled out his knife and "tried shanking him a little."
Medical personnel who treated the man at UW Hospital said he sustained 10 stab or slash wounds to his body including one stab wound to his back right side that punctured his right lung, the complaint states.
Court Commissioner Jason Hanson ordered $5,000 bail for Montiel, noting that while Montiel is not charged with an intentional crime, the kinds of injuries inflicted on the victim make the case much more serious than at first glance.
"I struggle with the fact that these are incredibly serious injuries," Hanson said. "If I accept the statements attributed to Mr. Montiel in the complaint it appears to be a level of force grossly disproportionate to the interference to his person that he describes."
According to the complaint:
A man said he and the victim were part of a group sitting on the curb near the Kwik Trip around 3 a.m., eating food they bought when people in a car parked across the street -- two males and two females -- began "chirping" them. He said one of the females got out of the car, walked up to them and got in their faces, and slapped two of the man's friends. The man said she tried to slap him as well, but he stopped her.
At that point, the man said, the others in the car got out and walked toward them, one of them with his hands behind his back as if he had a gun. He said pushing and punching started, so he and his friends pushed and punched back. He said he didn't see what happened but then noticed the victim on the ground yelling and bleeding.
The man said the victim was driven to a hospital.
Medical staff told police the punctured lung was "extremely dangerous" and that they struggled at first to re-inflate it to prevent internal bleeding. It was a "very bad situation" at first, police were told, but said the man would survive.