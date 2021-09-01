Teen charged in Near West Side stabbing that left man with collapsed lung

According to the complaint:

A man said he and the victim were part of a group sitting on the curb near the Kwik Trip around 3 a.m., eating food they bought when people in a car parked across the street -- two males and two females -- began "chirping" them. He said one of the females got out of the car, walked up to them and got in their faces, and slapped two of the man's friends. The man said she tried to slap him as well, but he stopped her.

At that point, the man said, the others in the car got out and walked toward them, one of them with his hands behind his back as if he had a gun. He said pushing and punching started, so he and his friends pushed and punched back. He said he didn't see what happened but then noticed the victim on the ground yelling and bleeding.

The man said the victim was driven to a hospital.

Medical staff told police the punctured lung was "extremely dangerous" and that they struggled at first to re-inflate it to prevent internal bleeding. It was a "very bad situation" at first, police were told, but said the man would survive.

