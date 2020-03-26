Teen car theft spree continues with 3 more incidents, 1 crash into house, Madison police say

The area’s plague of stolen cars, mostly by teens, continued with three more incidents Wednesday and early Thursday, Madison police reported.

The first incident happened about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Jade Lane and featured a crash into a house, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A homeowner was in a bedroom and not injured when a Chevrolet Impala crashed into a house, causing significant damage, DeSpain said.

Witnesses saw four people jump from the Impala and take off on foot. A loaded handgun was found inside the car, which recently was reported as being stolen from Allied Drive, DeSpain said.

No arrests were reported.

The second incident happened about 4:45 p.m. on Tomscot Trail, when a homeowner looked out and saw two SUVs stop suddenly in front of her home, DeSpain said in a statement.

Several teens, all wearing medical masks and gloves, jumped out and got into a car parked in the woman’s driveway. She called 911 while one of her neighbors ran over and yelled for the teens to get out, DeSpain said.