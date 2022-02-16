Teen boys throw Cheetos at vehicle, fight with driver at Downtown intersection, Madison police say

A group of teen boys threw Cheetos at a vehicle and then got into a fight with the driver at a Downtown intersection on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

At about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, the driver was attempting to drive through the intersection of State and Gorham streets where there was a group of boys. The driver honked his horn and yelled profanities at the teens, who threw Cheetos at his vehicle, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The driver got out and moved toward the group, which led to an argument. As the driver walked back to his vehicle, the boys followed, the driver then pushed one of them, and they jumped and hit him, Fryer said.

The driver and six boys were arrested on tentative battery charges, Fryer said.

While names were not immediately available, Chief Shon Barnes said the boys were ages 17, 16, 16, 16, 15 and 14. One of the 16-year-old boys also was tentatively charged with obstructing as he provided false identification, the chief said.

