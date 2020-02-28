2 teen boys drop safe, but escape after robbing West Towne Mall kiosk, Madison police say

Two teen boys dropped a safe, but escaped after robbing a West Towne Mall kiosk on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to a cell phone kiosk at West Towne shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in response to an alarm that an employee in the mall heard going off, while the alarm company called shortly after, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement.

As officers were beginning their investigation, they and the suspects saw each other, prompting the suspects to drop the safe from the kiosk and flee, Wege said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A police dog was brought in, but was unable to track the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing, Wege said.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.