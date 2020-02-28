You are the owner of this article.
2 teen boys drop safe, but escape after robbing West Towne Mall kiosk, Madison police say

Two teen boys dropped a safe, but escaped after robbing a West Towne Mall kiosk on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to a cell phone kiosk at West Towne shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in response to an alarm that an employee in the mall heard going off, while the alarm company called shortly after, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement.

As officers were beginning their investigation, they and the suspects saw each other, prompting the suspects to drop the safe from the kiosk and flee, Wege said.

A police dog was brought in, but was unable to track the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing, Wege said.

