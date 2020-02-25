You are the owner of this article.
2 teen boys arrested after hit-and-run crashes in stolen BMW, Madison police say
Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested Monday morning after they caused two hit-and-run crashes in a stolen BMW, Madison police reported.

The incident started when the BMW owner started the car to warm it up outside his home in the 1800 block of Beld Street around 7:45 a.m. Monday. When he came out of his home, it was gone, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

An hour later, witnesses reported the BMW driving recklessly in the parking lot of the BP gas station, 699 S. Gammon Road, DeSpain said.

When officers arrived, they learned the BMW had just been involved in a hit-and-run crash in the nearby Wendy's parking lot, 633 S. Gammon Road, and moments later, it was involved in a second crash at the intersection of South Gammon Road and Odana Road, DeSpain said,

A witness next told police the SUV was in the West Towne Mall lot, but now stopped. The teens were forced to take off on foot as the BMW was so damaged it no longer was drivable, DeSpain said.

Officers chased the teens down, and took them to the juvenile jail on tentative charges that included operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

