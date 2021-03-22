Teen boy stabbed, another injured, 2 arrested in East Towne Mall altercation, Madison police say

A teen boy was stabbed and another was injured, and two were arrested in a confrontation between two groups shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday at East Towne Mall, Madison police reported.

During the altercation, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the upper thigh and taken to a local hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound, while a 16-year-old boy suffered a minor injury, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and taken to the juvenile jail on tentative charges of two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting, and an 18-year-old man was tentatively charged with resisting, Grigg said.

No names were released.

