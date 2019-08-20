A 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday night after he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend when he intervened in a domestic dispute between the boyfriend and his mother, Madison police reported.
Officers were called to an apartment on Straubel Court on the North Side at 10:40 p.m. Monday and eventually arrested the boy on a tentative charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, according to a police news release.
The boy stabbed his mother's 36-year-old boyfriend once in the chest when he intervened in a domestic dispute between his mother and the boyfriend, police said.
Following the stabbing, the boy called 911.
The man’s injury is believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.