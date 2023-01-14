 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen boy arrested for burglary of Southeast Side store during stolen vehicle operation, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for the burglary of a Southeast Side store during a stolen vehicle enforcement effort on Thursday, Madison police reported.

The burglar stole cigars and vape cartridges after shattering the front door of Open Pantry, 1412 Pflaum Road, about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers sent for the alarm found the front door shattered and missing items, but no one inside, though they had surveillance video to review, Fryer said.

A vehicle stolen Wednesday from the 1100 block of Gammon Lane was used in the smash-and-grab burglary at the Open Pantry, Fryer said.

That vehicle was located during the stolen vehicle recovery operation that involved numerous law-enforcement agencies, evidence from the burglary was recovered, and the boy was arrested, Fryer said.

The boy was taken to the juvenile jail for an initial assessment. Authorities did not indicate whether he was placed in detention or released.

