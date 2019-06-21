Two teens arrested in Madison Thursday night are being linked to numerous crimes in the area, including auto theft, burglary, gun violence and thefts from cars.
Alonte Kingcade, 17, Waunakee, and Damariyah Muhammad, 17, Fitchburg, were taken into custody on Madison's West Side at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
"Both are suspects in numerous area crimes," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Kingcade was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, felony bail jumping and on outstanding warrants, including a warrant for second-degree reckless endangering safety stemming from an incident in October in which a 14-year-old boy was pistol whipped.
Muhammad was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and a probation violation. He also was arrested in October in the same incident Kingcade was arrested for.
Police had been actively searching for the two, and found them in a stolen car in the 500 block of Grand Canyon Drive.
When police arrived on scene, Kingcade ran from the stolen car and was arrested after a short foot chase, with an officer sustaining a minor injury during the chase.
Muhammad had stayed in the car and was arrested without incident.
Monona police were also interested in Kingcade and Muhammad for an auto theft late Monday afternoon in Monona, and both will be charged Friday, according to Monona Det. Sgt. Ryan Losby.
"Kingcade will be charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent as the driver, which is a felony, and for bail jumping, while Muhammad will be charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent as a passenger, which is a misdemeanor," Losby said.
Early in the morning on Tuesday, two stolen vehicles were found in the parking area of the Monona Walmart, with police chasing after one vehicle and police getting shot at from the other vehicle.
Losby could not say if Kingcade and Muhammad were involved in those incidents.
DeSpain said area police are working together to stem the tide of such crimes as burglary, auto theft, thefts from cars and gun violence.
The arrests of Kingcade and Muhammad could be a turning point, with no auto thefts reported in the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
