A 16-year-old boy curled into a ball to protect himself Monday night as six younger teens punched and kicked him inside a South Side McDonald's, the boys fleeing before police arrived.
The incident happened at about 9 p.m. in the restaurant at 2402 S. Park St., Madison police said.
The victim was not seriously injured.
A store employee called 911 while the attack was going on, prompting the six teens, all around 14 or 15 years old, to get out of the store and into a car.
"The license number and description of the car was given to police by a witness," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. It is listed as stolen out of Fitchburg."
The shaken female employee told police the six attackers, one armed with a handgun, were kicking and punching the victim as he was lying on the floor.
"At one point, one of the attackers pulled a handgun from a backpack and held the weapon against the victim as he straddled him," DeSpain said.
The victim told police he knew a couple of the attackers but wouldn't say who they were.
No description of the suspects was given.
McDonald's is about 200 feet east of the South District Police Station.
