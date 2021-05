Teen arrested in shooting of teen treated at hospital for gunshot wound, Janesville police say

A 16-year-old was arrested in the shooting of another 16-year-old who was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound on Friday, Janesville police reported.

At about 12:30 p.m. Friday, Janesville officers were called to Mercy Hospital on a report of a 16-year-old boy being treated for a gunshot wound, Sgt. Dean Sukus said in a report.

Investigators determined that the boy who was shot and two friends, 16 and 19, were visiting a residence in the 200 block of Linn Street and the 16-year-old friend was handling a handgun when it went off, Sukus said.

The bullet passed in and out of the victim’s flank/hip area, through a television and window, exiting the residence, Sukus said.

The handgun was not recovered due to lack of cooperation, Sukus said.

The boy who was shot was treated and released from the hospital, while the 16-year-old who was handling the gun was taken to the Rock County juvenile jail on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18, Sukus said.

