Teen arrested in Sept. 29 gunpoint robbery, guns and drugs seized, Madison police say

A teen was arrested this week in a Sept. 29 gunpoint robbery, and guns and drugs were seized, Madison police reported.

A man told police that at about 4:40 p.m. Sept. 29, he parked at Kelley's Market, 901 S. Gammon Road, and before getting out of the car, a man got in the rear passenger seat of the car, pointed a handgun, and demanded money, Lt. David Meinert said in a statement that day.

The man said they gave money to the gunman, who got out of the car and left the area, Meinert said.

Earlier this week, Kanton K. Catchings, 17, of Madison, was arrested by the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, along with district detectives on tentative charges of armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement,

A search warrant was executed at Catchings' residence, and physical evidence related to the crime was found, and firearms and drugs were seized from the residence, Lisko said.