You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Teen arrested for shooting at Far East Side apartment building
0 comments

Teen arrested for shooting at Far East Side apartment building

{{featured_button_text}}

A teenager has been charged in a shooting at a Far East Side apartment building.

Gavin J. Jones, 17, was charged Wednesday with six felonies, including three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, as well as discharging a firearm at a building, recklessly using a firearm, and possessing a firearm as an adjudicated delinquent, according to Dane County Circuit Court records.

Jones is due for a preliminary court hearing Wednesday. His cash bond has been set at $10,000.

Gavin J. Jones

Jones 

The shooting was reported in the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane on the afternoon of June 23. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and saw several young men with handguns outside the apartment building.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a young man outside the building was shot at by several others, but he did not cooperate with officers, police said.

DA orders release of woman arrested in Wednesday shooting death; investigation ongoing

An 11-month-old baby, a woman in her 70s and man in his 20s were inside the building when it was struck by at least three bullets, police said. Nobody was injured.

Hate crime probe, Sport Bowl owners sentenced for tax evasion top recent notable crimes in Madison area

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics