Teen arrested for firing shots into car that missed occupants by inches, Madison police say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for firing shots into a car that missed its occupants by inches on Monday afternoon on the Southwest Side, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at 2:20 p.m. on the 4300 block of Lumley Road.

The boy was arrested at the scene with a loaded handgun in a pocket and taken to the juvenile jail on tentative charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, and carrying a concealed weapon, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The boy is believed to have been on foot when he fired several shots at the car, which was located in Middleton with two bullet holes, DeSpain said.

One round entered through the back window and traveled between the driver and passenger seats, missing people who were inside by several inches, DeSpain said.

Police believe it was a targeted shooting, DeSpain said.

