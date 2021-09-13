 Skip to main content
Teen arrested for Beloit homicide
Beloit Police arrested a 15-year-old for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old. 

A 15-year-old was arrested Monday for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old last week, according to Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. 

Police arrested the suspect at Beloit Memorial Highschool. A firearm was found in the suspect's possession upon arrest. Because the suspect is under 18 police are not releasing their name at this time. 

A preliminary autopsy of the victim's body indicates he was shot Friday Sept. 3, Sayles said.

Beloit police responded to a report of gun shots near Bluff Street and Portland Avenue at about 9:30 Friday night. Officers searched the neighborhood and recovered shell casings but no body or blood evidence, Sayles said. 

Police found the body between two houses Sunday Sept. 5 at 7:50 a.m. after responding to reports of a man down. Sayles said the victim’s body was not visible Friday evening due to its location and the time of day.

Police are not identifying the victim at this time. 

