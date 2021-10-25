Teen arrested for attempted purse snatching outside Stoughton store, police say

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for attempting to snatch a purse from a 65-year-old woman outside the Walmart Supercenter, 2600 Highway 138 in Stoughton, on July 1, Stoughton police reported.
The boy, who was wearing a ski mask, jumped out of the passenger side of a stolen vehicle and grabbed the woman and tried to wrestle her purse away, but failed, Chief Gregory Leck said in a statement.
The boy then fled toward Oregon in a stolen 2018 Toyota Camry driven by a female, Leck said.
The woman was not injured in the incident, Leck said.
The investigation of the incident identified the boy and he was arrested on a tentative charge of attempted strong-arm robbery. He was taken to the juvenile jail for an initial assessment. Authorities did not indicate whether he was placed in detention or released.