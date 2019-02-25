A Madison teen was arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly assaulting a police officer after being pulled over and having a drug-sniffing dog allegedly finding drugs in his car.
Martin Jacob Jr., 17, was tentatively charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and marijuana, and resisting arrest, Madison police said.
He was arrested around 4:45 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot on South Gammon Road at Watts Road, during a proactive drug enforcement effort conducted by the West District Community Police Team.
"Drug deals are known to take place in those parking lots," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Jacob's car was pulled over because the vehicle didn't have a front license plate.
"Police dog Slim smelled marijuana in his car," DeSpain said.
Jacob allegedly struggled with police while getting taken into custody, including head-butting an officer, who got a nice goose egg on her forehead.
A loaded handgun was found in the glove box of the car, along with marijuana, cocaine and heroin.
'Everyone is going to die!' drunken bus rider said before knocking out man's tooth, Madison police say
Madison man charged with reckless homicide for Park Street overdose death
Sweet-talking thief arrested in Monroe, allegedly talked his way into cash, authorities say
Man banned from Downtown street arrested again, Madison police say
Invited in out of the cold, homeless man was subsequently beaten, Madison police say
Woman shot in Clinton, suspect arrested, police say
Auto theft suspect now facing burglary charges, Madison police say
Madison man arrested for alleged 7th drunken driving offense, police say
North Freedom man arrested for alleged 10th OWI
Probation and jail ordered for Madison man connected to 2017 homicide of woman
Madison man charged with sexually exploiting teen girl ordered to remain in jail, judge finds probable cause