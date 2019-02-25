Try 1 month for 99¢
A Madison teen was arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly assaulting a police officer after being pulled over and having a drug-sniffing dog allegedly finding drugs in his car.

Martin Jacob Jr., 17, was tentatively charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and marijuana, and resisting arrest, Madison police said.

He was arrested around 4:45 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot on South Gammon Road at Watts Road, during a proactive drug enforcement effort conducted by the West District Community Police Team.

"Drug deals are known to take place in those parking lots," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Jacob's car was pulled over because the vehicle didn't have a front license plate.

"Police dog Slim smelled marijuana in his car," DeSpain said.

Jacob allegedly struggled with police while getting taken into custody, including head-butting an officer, who got a nice goose egg on her forehead.

A loaded handgun was found in the glove box of the car, along with marijuana, cocaine and heroin.

