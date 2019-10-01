A 16-year-old boy was arrested as the area’s spree of vehicle thefts and related crimes continued in Verona early Monday and Fitchburg early Tuesday, police reported.
According to a statement from Verona police Lt. David Dresser:
At about 4:45 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 900 block of Jenna Drive on a report of a group of juveniles attempting to enter parked vehicles.
It also was reported that three vehicles were associated with the suspects, and arriving officers saw three SUVs at Westridge Drive and Edward Street that fled upon observing the marked squad car.
A brief pursuit was called off due to the reckless operation of the fleeing vehicles that included driving across two lawns.
One of the vehicles was a 2019 Honda Pilot that was determined to have bewen stolen from a garage in the 400 block of Wynnwood Drive just prior to the police contact.
The suspects also were believed to be responsible for entering and stealing property from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Mesa Road.
And according to a statement from Fitchburg police Sgt. Dan Varriale:
At shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 3000 block of Hartwicke Drive on a report by a man of two suspicious males seen on a security camera walking around the vehicle in his driveway.
An officer located the suspects on Yarmouth Greenway, leading to a foot pursuit. A police dog also was brought in, but the suspects were not immediately located.
The area was checked by officers and numerous thefts and burglaries were discovered on Hartwicke Drive, Yarmouth Greenway, and Portarligton Lane.
One of the suspects was later identified as a 16-year-old male and he was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on a preliminary charge of resisting an officer. The second suspect was identified as a 13-year-old boy who police still are seeking.
Fitchburg police requested anyone who lives in the affected neighborhood and has security video to please review their video and contact police if any suspects are seen.
The first suspect was described as a black male wearing a blue zippered hooded sweatshirt and distressed blue jeans. The second suspect was described as a black male wearing a black jacket, khaki shorts, and white shoes.
In addition, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement that there was a burglary on Clarendon Court reported about 4 a.m. Saturday that stemmed from an open window to a car parked in a driveway that gave a burglar access to a garage door opener, and eventually the home.
A female resident reported that her 2016 Honda HR-V and her purse both were stolen. The SUV still is missing, but the purse was found inside a different stolen car that was stopped by the State Patrol, DeSpain said.
DeSpain said in Madison there were 19 stolen vehicles in September as of last Friday.
Police reiterated their advice to always lock vehicles and don't leave valuables inside.