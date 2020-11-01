Teen arrested after stealing woman's purse outside of North Side bar, Madison police say

A 15-year-old was arrested and tentatively charged with strong-armed robbery after he allegedly stole a woman's purse outside of a North Side bar Saturday evening, Madison police said.
Officers responded to the robbery at Locker Room Sports Bar, 1810 Roth St., around 9 p.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
The woman left the bar alone, and the 15-year-old boy followed her. Witnesses told police the teen grabbed the woman's purse and pulled her to the ground after she struggled for the purse, Hartman said.
The woman suffered facial injuries and sought treatment at a medical facility, Hartman said.
Support Local Journalism
The teen fled on foot with the purse, but was located and arrested by officers shortly after. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, Harman said.
Police located the woman's belongings after the teen discarded them, Hartman said.
Wisconsin DOC confirms COVID-19 deaths among prison inmates tops recent notable crime-related news
Wisconsin DOC releases data on COVID-19-related inmate deaths for first time; 5 are dead
McFarland woman, 3 Madison men indicted on drug charges by federal grand jury
Madison woman arrested for pointing gun, wanting to shoot man who damaged her car
Man charged with damaging statues also charged with breaking City-County Building windows
2 more Wisconsin prisons have COVID-19 outbreaks totaling more than 500 active cases
Man arrested for attempted homicide for attack on 71-year-old homeless man Downtown
2 teens arrested in July 6 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on West Side, Madison police say
Ahead of homecoming and Halloween, Cottage Grove police confiscate mountain of toilet paper
Janesville man indicted on charges for 7 armed robberies in Rock, Dane counties
Woman arrested after stabbing ex-husband in town of Harmony home they share
Madison man pleads not guilty to homicide in stabbing death of his daughter
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.