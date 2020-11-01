 Skip to main content
Teen arrested after stealing woman's purse outside of North Side bar, Madison police say
Teen arrested after stealing woman's purse outside of North Side bar, Madison police say

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 15-year-old was arrested and tentatively charged with strong-armed robbery after he allegedly stole a woman's purse outside of a North Side bar Saturday evening, Madison police said. 

Officers responded to the robbery at Locker Room Sports Bar, 1810 Roth St., around 9 p.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement. 

The woman left the bar alone, and the 15-year-old boy followed her. Witnesses told police the teen grabbed the woman's purse and pulled her to the ground after she struggled for the purse, Hartman said. 

The woman suffered facial injuries and sought treatment at a medical facility, Hartman said. 

The teen fled on foot with the purse, but was located and arrested by officers shortly after. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, Harman said. 

Police located the woman's belongings after the teen discarded them, Hartman said. 

