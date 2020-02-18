Teen arrested after stealing $105K Porsche Panamera, Madison police say

A Madison 16-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon after stealing a $105,000 Porsche Panamera, Madison police reported.

The car's owner had started the Porsche to let it warm up in a Seminole Highway parking lot, but had the key fob in his pocket and knew the car would soon shut down without the fob, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The owner was with a friend, and they were able to use GPS on the owner's phone to track the Panamera, which had stopped at Winslow Lane and Seminole Highway, DeSpain said.

The owner, his friend, and Madison police all arrived at the Porsche’s location to find two teens nearby, and one admitted to driving the Porsche, DeSpain said.

At the time the Porsche was stolen, a witness saw the suspect getting out of a silver car, and near the Porsche, officers located a stolen Honda Fit, which investigators believe was the silver car from which the suspect departed, DeSpain said.

The second teen, a 15-year-old from Madison, could have been driving the Fit, but officers lacked probable cause to make an immediate arrest, and that investigation is continuing, DeSpain said.