Teen arrested after shooting 2 people with compound bow, Janesville police say

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after shooting two people with a compound bow on Sunday night, Janesville police reported.
Officers were dispatched to Mercy Hospital in Janesville shortly before 9 p.m. on a report of two people shot with a compound bow. The two told police they were shot during a disturbance near the 700 block of Walker Street in Janesville, Sgt. Joshua Norem said in a report.
The suspect, Jordan S. Dooley-Winchel, fled the scene and returned to a residence in the 600 block of Eisenhower Avenue, where police established a perimeter and began communicating with the Dooley-Winchel, who eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident, Norem said.
Dooley-Winchel was treated for minor injuries at a local medical facility and then taken to the Rock County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, pending an initial court appearance, Norem said.
The incident remains under investigation and additional details will be released at a later time, Norem said.
