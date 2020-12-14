Teen arrested after shooting 2 people with compound bow, Janesville police say

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after shooting two people with a compound bow on Sunday night, Janesville police reported.

Officers were dispatched to Mercy Hospital in Janesville shortly before 9 p.m. on a report of two people shot with a compound bow. The two told police they were shot during a disturbance near the 700 block of Walker Street in Janesville, Sgt. Joshua Norem said in a report.

The suspect, Jordan S. Dooley-Winchel, fled the scene and returned to a residence in the 600 block of Eisenhower Avenue, where police established a perimeter and began communicating with the Dooley-Winchel, who eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident, Norem said.

Dooley-Winchel was treated for minor injuries at a local medical facility and then taken to the Rock County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, pending an initial court appearance, Norem said.

The incident remains under investigation and additional details will be released at a later time, Norem said.

Father charged in death of infant son tops recent notable crime-related news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.