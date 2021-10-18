Teen arrested after crashing stolen vehicle shots were fired from, town of Madison police say

One teen has been arrested after two people crashed a stolen vehicle shots were fired from, town of Madison police reported.
Shortly after 5 a.m., officers were sent to the area of South Sunnyvale Lane on a report of a white vehicle with someone shooting out of it, Chief Scott Gregory said in a statement.
Town officers requested Madison, Fitchburg and Monona police and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office assist with the response, including watching possible escape routes, Gregory said.
Officers arrived at the scene at 5:09 a.m. and saw the white vehicle, which was stolen in Janesville. The driver attempted to maneuver around the squad cars and hit an occupied town of Madison squad car and took off before crashing at North Sunnyvale Lane, Gregory said.
Once the white vehicle hit the squad car, the passenger exited the vehicle and took off running, as seen in this police video:
An officer pursued the passenger on foot, but lost them. The driver also fled on foot after crashing the white vehicle and officers were unable to catch that person either, even with the help of a police dog, Gregory said.
The abandoned stolen vehicle was searched and a loaded Ruger 10-22 long rifle was located as well as two loaded 9mm magazines, Gregory said, adding that casings from a .22-caliber rifle were located on South Sunnyvale Lane.
On Monday, just before 10 a.m. town officers were dispatched to Novation Parkway for reports of two unwanted people sleeping in a community room. Gregory said police suspected the two people were the same ones involved in Sunday's weapons violation.
Upon arrival, Gregory said one suspect was seen running into a nearby wooded area. After a short chase, Gregory said a 17-year-old boy from Janesville was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail.
Gregory said the second suspect was tracked by K9, but escaped.
Town of Madison police have requested the 17-year-old be charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent as a passenger, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of THC and bail jumping, Gregory said.
Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-210-7262. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.