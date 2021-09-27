Teen arrested after battering person unconscious on State Street, Madison police say

A teen was arrested after battering a person and causing them to lose consciousness on State Street early Saturday, Madison police reported.
Police were dispatched to the 400 block of State Street on a report of a fight shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
Officers determined that Emilio Granja, 17, got into a verbal argument with a person that turned physical when Granja struck the other person several times in the head, causing the person to lose consciousness, Kimberley said.
The person who was battered was taken to a hospital, and Granja was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct, Kimberley said.