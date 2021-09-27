 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen arrested after battering person unconscious on State Street, Madison police say
alert

Teen arrested after battering person unconscious on State Street, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A teen was arrested after battering a person and causing them to lose consciousness on State Street early Saturday, Madison police reported.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of State Street on a report of a fight shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

Officers determined that Emilio Granja, 17, got into a verbal argument with a person that turned physical when Granja struck the other person several times in the head, causing the person to lose consciousness, Kimberley said.

The person who was battered was taken to a hospital, and Granja was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct, Kimberley said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics