A teacher in the McFarland School District was arrested Tuesday afternoon, but the reason for his arrest has not been released yet, according to the superintendent.
Andrew Meeks, a teacher at Waubesa Intermediate School, was taken into custody by McFarland police around 2:15 p.m., McFarland Superintendent Andrew Briddell said in an email.
The school teaches around 525 students from grades three to five. Meeks is listed as a 4th grade teacher on Waubesa's website.
The McFarland Police Department would not confirm or deny whether Meeks was arrested.
Briddell did not say why Meeks had been arrested.
"The charges related to that arrest are not yet public," Briddell said in the email.
Briddell said the school district is working with Waubesa's principal on finding a replacement teacher, and expects to have that position secured before school starts on Sept. 3.