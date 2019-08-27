A teacher in the McFarland School District was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly exposing a child to "harmful material" and "causing mental harm," according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Andrew Meeks, a teacher at Waubesa Intermediate School, was taken into custody by McFarland police around 2:15 p.m., McFarland Superintendent Andrew Briddell said in an email.
The school teaches around 525 students from grades three to five. Meeks is listed as a 4th grade teacher on Waubesa's website.
According to the Dane County Jail inmate list, Meeks was arrested on tentative charges of child enticement, causing mental harm to a child and exposing a child to harmful material.
Before the charges were posted, the McFarland Police Department would not say whether Meeks had been arrested, or provide any information on the case.
Briddell also did not go into detail about why Meeks had been arrested. He did not immediately respond to an email and voicemail requesting more information.
It is not clear if the charges were related to Meeks' teaching.
Briddell said the school district is working with Waubesa's principal on finding a replacement teacher, and expects to have that position secured before school starts on Sept. 3.