Task force to look at safe operations in state courts under COVID-19 pandemic

A statewide task force announced Tuesday by the state Supreme Court will meet Wednesday to start considering a framework for the operation of the state court system, which has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Courts COVID-19 Task Force, announced by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, will "recommend a framework of criteria under which Wisconsin courts throughout the state can safely continue court proceedings, including jury trials," Roggensack said in a statement.

The task force includes judges from a cross-section of counties throughout Wisconsin, along with medical consultants from the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, circuit court clerks, county corporation counsels, district attorneys, public defenders and county sheriffs.

"Our mission is easy to verbalize -- to provide scientifically-based criteria that promote safe interactions in all courts and court proceedings," Roggensack said. "All points of view will be heard."

The statement does not give an indication when the task force is expected to finish its work or provide the names of people taking part in it.