Three occupants were rescued from a rollover vehicle crash in the town of Oregon by a passing off-duty Madison police officer early Saturday morning, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver, Graciela N. Flores, 18, of Beloit, and two passengers were taken to UW Hospital — two by ambulance and one by helicopter — after Flores crashed the car while allegedly drunken driving sometime before 3:30 a.m., Lt. Gordy Bahler said.
The off-duty Madison officer had been heading south on Highway MM, saw a flash of light near the intersection with Highway A and stopped to investigate.
The officer was "just about to leave the scene when they heard someone calling for help," Bahler said. The officer then spotted the car on it's roof about 100 feet from the road in a hilly wooded area, Bahler said.
Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, Bahler said.
Flores had been speeding east on Highway A when she failed to stop at the intersection with Highway MM, Bahler said. The car traveled through the intersection and stopped in the woods off the roadway, Bahler said.
Flores was wearing a seatbelt, but the passengers, a 26-year-old and a 33-year-old, were not.
Flores was arrested on tentative charges of operating while intoxicated causing injury and cited for failure to maintain control, Bahler said.